Nickelodeon Making Live-Action Christmas Movie Based on Hit Animated Show

Nickelodeon is making a live-action movie adaptation of its hit cartoon The Loud House, and now fans can take a look at the cast. On Monday, Nickelodeon issued a press release detailing the project — A Loud House Christmas, expected to air in October. The lead role of Lincoln Loud will be played by Wolfgang Shaeffer.

The Loud House launched in 2016, and is an animated sitcom about a suburban family. It centers around Lincoln, the middle sibling out of the family's 11 children, and the only boy among them. The live-action version will follow Lincoln trying to bring his family together on Christmas and preserve some of its traditions as his sisters drift away into their disparate social circles. It will premiere on Nickelodeon in November ahead of the holiday season.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

The cast includes Brian Stepanek as patriarch Lynn Loud Sr. and Muretta Moss as matriarch Rita Loud. Several of the sisters have been cast as well — Lexi DiBenedetto will play Lori Loud, Dora Dolphin will play Leni Loud, Sophia Woodward will play Luna Loud, Catherine Ashmore Bradley will play Luan Loud, Morgan McGill will play Lynn Loud, Aubin Bradley will play Lucy Loud, Ella Allan will play Lola Loud, Mia Allan will play Lana Loud, Lexi Janicek will play Lisa Loud and Charlotte Ann Tucker will play Lily Loud.

Finally, the last cast member announced so far is Jahzir Bruno, who will play Lincoln's best friend Clyde McBride. The movie will reportedly feature other fan-favorite characters from the TV series, and familiar settings from the fictional town of Royal Woods.

The movie is written by Liz Maccie and directed by Jonathan Judge. Judge will also serve as an executive producer, along with Michael Rubiner and Matt Bierman. Rubiner works on the animated TV series, where Stepanek also plays the voice of Lynn Loud Sr. as well.

This announcement comes on the heels of a big weekend for The Loud House. The series was already a hit on Nickelodeon, and on Aug. 20 it made a splash on Netflix as well. The streamer picked up The Loud House Movie, which quickly became the number 2 movie on Netflix overall.



The Loud House airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. The Loud House Movie is streaming now on Netflix, and the live-action movie A Loud House Christmas premieres in November of 2021 on Nickelodeon.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.