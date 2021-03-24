Nickelodeon GUTS Is Finally Streaming, Here's How to Watch

✖

Nickelodeon GUTS is back. It was announced on Wednesady that the sports competition show is now streaming on Paramount+. It's one of the eight classic Nickelodeon shows that are now available to stream, with the other seven being Hey Dude, Salute Your Shorts, and You Can't Do That On Television, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Nick Arcade, KaBlam! GUTS and originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1992 to 1995 and taped 160 episodes during that span. Right now, Paramout+ is offering a free trial of its epic streaming service, which gives subscribers access to a mountain of entertainment, that includes the aforementioned Nick shows.

Nickelodeon GUTS featured three teenage athletes competing against teacher other in four "extreme" versions of athletic events. In the final round, the athletes would race up a "mountain" called Aggro Crag, which was later renamed Mega Crag. Actor Mike O'Malley was the host of GUTS and talked to Entertainment Tonight in 2017 about filming the show.

“[Nickelodeon] started making their own programming,” O’Malley said. “They didn’t have all the animated [shows]. A lot of their programming was kids’ game shows and sports action shows.” He also talked how much he enjoyed being the host of the GUTS. “It was a fun time at Nickelodeon," he said. "Geraldine Laybourne, who used to run Nickelodeon, would talk about [how the network was] a place where kids are in charge. And so the programming was about them and their own wish fulfillment.”

O'Malley also talked about one of the competitors on the show, Jana Helms, who was known as Jana "The Warrior" Waring. She was on GUTS during the second season one-hour special, Nickelodeon GUTS All-Stars where she competed against two other athletes how received perfect scores from the first season. Five years after appearing on GUTS, Helms broke her neck and became paralyzed from the chest down while performing as a gymnast at Sea World. Some of the other competitors on the show were stuntwoman Anna Mercedes Morris, pro soccer player Bobby Boswell and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Paramount+ launched on March 4 and has brought together tons of TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS all into one streaming location. Along with classic shows like GUTS and Nick Arcade, there will be original content coming soon. It's recently been announced reboots of Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents are in the works. Additionally, iCarly and Rugrats are also being revived through Parmount+. PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.