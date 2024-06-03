New 'Suits' Episodes Coming to Netflix: When Is Season 9 Premiere Date?

Netflix is about to land more episodes of Suits. While a spinoff is in the works, fans of Suits on Netflix haven't had the full series on the platform in the U.S., with most watching – and rewatching seasons 1 through 8.

The ninth season will be added to Netflix on July 1, dropping around one year after the series debuted on the platform and had its first season spend four weeks in the Netflix top ten. The final season of the USA Network series features Katherine Heigl, Dule Hill, and Patrick J. Adams returning in a guest star role.

Season 7 was the final for Adams and co-star Meghan Markle, with both actors leaving for similar reasons. Their on-screen coupling were married and moved to Seattle to exit the series, while Adams was under pressure to be with his family and new wife and Markle was set to marry Prince Harry a month after the finale aired.

Suits will return with a spin-off set on the West Coast in Suits: L.A., with Stephen Amell becoming the first member of the cast, soon joined by Josh McDermitt of Walking Dead fame and Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins.

While none of the original cast are involved in this spinoff, many have expressed interest in appearing once things find their way. On top of these news tidbits, the cast had a small reunion panel at ATX TV Festival and revealed that a podcast about the original series is on the way.

"The people in this room know it's hard to make TV, and it's really hard to make good TV, let alone great TV," former USA executive Jeff Wachtel said at the panel, according to Indiewire. "But on some level, when people ask me if I was surprised [by the resurgence on Netflix], I'm like, what took you so long?"