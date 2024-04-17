Steve Buscemi Cast in 'Wednesday' Season 2

Nevermore Academy has a new man in charge. Steve Buscemi has joined the cast of Wednesday Season 2. Although exact details of his role are being kept under wraps, sources told Variety that the Reservoir Dogs and Fargo alum is set to star in Tim Burton's Addams Family Netflix spinoff as the new principal of Nevermore Academy, the fictional school that Jenna Ortega's titular character attends.

From Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, with Burton serving as director and executive producer, Wednesday shifts focus from the entire Addams family from previous adaptations to the dark, death-obsessed teenage daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. ow a teenager and expelled from her all-normie high school, Wednesday is enrolled at Nevermore Academy an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. It is there that she not only to master her emerging psychic ability, but also thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

(Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images)

If Variety's report is correct, Buscemi will be taking on a role previously held by Gwendoline Christie (spoilers ahead!), who's Principal Larissa Weems died in the Season 1 finale. Despite the character death, Christie's possible return in Season 2 isn't completely off the table, with Gough and Millar previously telling TV Guide that while "the fact that we could kill such a significant character, it was important that we did that... it's a supernatural show, there are always ways people can return."

Buscemi is a prolific actor who most recently directed the indie drama The Listener starring Tessa Thompson. His acting credits include films like Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, The Death of Stalin, and several Adam Sandler productions, with his TV credits including Boardwalk Empire, Miracle Workers, Season 5 of The Sopranos, and more.

On Wednesday, Buscemi will join a cast that includes Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones as matriarch Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. The series also tars Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, and Christina Ricci. The series, which became the second most-watched show on Netflix, is executive produced by Burton, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty.

Wednesday Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 does not have a premiere date, with other details also being kept under wraps.