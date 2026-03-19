New ‘Jack Ryan’ Movie Gets Trailer and Release Date

Jack Ryan is making a comeback.

Prime Video has released the trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, which premieres on May 20.

Videos by PopCulture.com

John Krasinski returns as the titular everyday hero, almost three years after the series ended with its fourth and final season. According to Deadline, the creators call Jack Ryan’s latest espionage mission his “most personal and dangerous mission yet.” Sienna Miller joins the cast, which also includes returning stars Michael Kelly and Wendell Pierce.

Play video

“Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Pierce). Their combined experience is the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest.”

Based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse created by author Tom Clancy, Jack Ryan premiered on Prime Video in 2018. The show became an instant hit, and while Season 4 concluded in July 2023, a spinoff starring cast member Michael Peña is in development. It was announced in October 2024 that Amazon MGM Studios was developing a new movie with Krasinski, Pierce, and Kelly. Ghost War is the first movie in the Jack Ryan franchise.

John Krasinski (Jack Ryan). Credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

Ghost War is directed by Andrew Bernstein, and the screenplay comes from Krasinski and Aaron Rabin. The story is by Noah Oppenheim and Krasinski. The movie is based on characters created by Tom Clancy and produced by Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, and Andrew Form. John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse and Clancy serve as executive producers.

Since the trailer that Prime Video released for Ghost War is only a minute-long teaser, fans will be able to look forward to a full-length trailer in the near future. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan may have ended almost three years ago, but the franchise is certainly alive and well, and fans should get excited for what could be next for the titular hero. All four seasons of Jack Ryan are streaming on Prime Video. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War premieres on May 20 only on Prime Video.