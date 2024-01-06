'Jack Ryan' Spinoff With Michael Peña: What We Know

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan may be done on Prime Video, but the universe is not. When it was announced that Season 4 of the action drama would be its last, it was also revealed that a spinoff series starring Michael Peña was in the works. The actor joined during the fourth season as Domingo "Ding" Chavez. A CIA agent, Ding is a notable character in the Jack Ryan franchise, in the books, films, and the video game series, appearing in 22 novels. He is the executive officer of Rainbow Six, a multi-national counterterrorist unit.

There aren't many details surrounding Rainbow Six since it is still in development. However, there is a Rainbow Six book by Tom Clancy that released in 1998 that specifically focuses on Ding, John Clark, and the counterterrorist unit. Even though the Jack Ryan series on Prime wasn't adapted from any of the novels and instead told a whole new story, there is a possibility that Rainbow Six will do the same.

Meanwhile, the series hasn't been confirmed by Amazon as of yet. So it is very possible that Amazon will pass on the show, or it would go somewhere else. Since there isn't another season of Jack Ryan happening, it would be a great way for the streamer to keep the long-running franchise going and in a different way. Fans got to meet Peña's Ding during Season 4, so it would have been a great way to set up the possible spinoff. As of now, the actor is the only one attached to the project in terms of Jack Ryan stars, but once it hopefully gets off the ground, more details are likely to be released.

Unfortunately, even over a year since the spinoff was initially announced, not much else has been revealed. So far, the series still seems to be in development, which is a good sign. With the final season of Jack Ryan already having dropped on Prime and the strikes behind us, hopefully, it won't be long until confirmation on the spinoff's future and details surrounding it won't be too far away. Considering how popular Jack Ryan is and how beloved Michael Peña is, it wouldn't be surprising if the spinoff got the greenlight, whether from Amazon or from a different platform.

Fingers crossed that the Rainbow Six spinoff happens and Peña returns as the CIA agent Domingo "Ding" Chavez. For now, though, fans will just have to hope and watch Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video in the meantime.