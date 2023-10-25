R.L. Stine Teases More 'Fear Street' Movies

More than two years after Netflix brought R.L. Stine's Fear Street series to life with an ever-popular trilogy of films that still tops lists of the streamer's best horror offerings, it seems the franchise could continue. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Stine, whose Goosebumps series recently got new life breathed into it via a new Disney+/Hulu series, revealed that more Fear Street movies are "probably" in the works.

"I've done everything you can think of and it's all so far beyond what I ever dreamed," Stine recalled. "When we started out I said, 'Let's do two or three [Goosebumps books].' I never dreamed that it would last this long. It's all a big surprise to me. I'm excited to have a new TV show going [on Disney+] and we'll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that's a thrill for me."

Releasing across a period of three weeks in summer 2021, and reminiscent of '80s and '90s slashers like Scream and Friday the 13th, Netflix's Fear Street trilogy centered around the small town of Shadyside, where generations of teens have been haunted by mysterious murders that are connected to the town's sinister history. Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 were massive success for the streamer, topping the streaming charts, earning critical praise, and being dubbed some of Netflix's best horror titles, making it little surprise that fans have been eager for more.

In the years since the trilogy's release, there have been numerous reports that Netflix was planning to release more films. Last year, Bloody Disgusting reported the streamer was "very deep into development on more Fear Street." Just months later, reports surfaced that Chloe Okuno was tapped to direct a new Fear Street film for Netflix. Stine himself has also commented on the possibility of new movies, telling Yahoo! Entertainment last summer, "I also hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer."

At this time, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix about more Fear Street films. The original trilogy is available to stream on Netflix, with the latest adaptation of Stine's works, the new Goosebumps series, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.