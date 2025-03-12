New ‘Big Bang Theory’ Project Revealed

The Big Bang Theory is continuing to expand with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and the upcoming offshoot. Now, another project is coming into the mix.

Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television have announced The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast. Launching on Mar. 17, it will be hosted and executive produced by Jessica Radloff, New York Times bestselling author of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

The podcast “will analyze and explore every episode starting with Seasons 1 and 2 with the cast and crew who were instrumental in the creation of the series.” It will also feature backstage secrets and previously unheard stories. Fans will learn about the creative process and decision-making for each episode. The first episode of The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast will offer a special look into the unaired pilot with co-creator Chuck Lorre and former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth.

(Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures on a lookback podcast for one of the most beloved sitcoms of our times,” Becky Rho, senior director of podcasts at Max, said in a statement. “We are always looking to amplify and deepen the fan experience for our subscribers who can’t get enough of their favorite titles on Max.”

Beginning Mar. 17, podcast episodes will drop weekly on Max and all major podcast platforms. Special guests include director James Burrows and cast members Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman, and John Ross Bowie. Other guests will include Sara Gilbert, Christine Baranski, Vernee Watson, Sara Rue, and more. It will be exciting to listen in to the ins and outs of The Big Bang Theory, even almost six years after the series ended. Who else will be joining Radloff remains to be seen, but the upcoming lineup is already incredible.

Starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch, among others, The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019 on CBS. It won 10 Emmy Awards and spawned prequel series Young Sheldon, which ran for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. That series then spawned spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which is currently in its first season and has been renewed for a second. Another TBBT offshoot is in the works at Max, starring Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and Bowie.