Netflix's True Crime Docuseries 'Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' Sparks Mass Intrigue Among Viewers

Netflix recently debuted a new true-crime docuseries titled Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and it has sparked mass intrigue among viewers. The series is based on the 2013 disappearance of Elisa Lam, a Vancouver, British Columbia, native who had been traveling through California alone. The 21-year-old was last seen at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles' dangerous Skid Row area. Lam had been staying at the hotel, which serial killers Richard Ramirez (The Night Stalker) and Jack Unterweger previously called home.

The series is directed by Joe Berlinger — who helmed Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — and executive produced by famed director and producer Ron Howard. Netflix subscribers are loving the show so far, with film critic Phillip Wilcox encouraging, "Go watch CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL on Netflix. The case of Elisa Lam always haunted me and became a big mystery. This limited series digs deep. Poignant revelations are brought to light." Scroll down to read more comments from viewers who found the series utterly captivating.