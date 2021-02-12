Netflix's True Crime Docuseries 'Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' Sparks Mass Intrigue Among Viewers
Netflix recently debuted a new true-crime docuseries titled Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and it has sparked mass intrigue among viewers. The series is based on the 2013 disappearance of Elisa Lam, a Vancouver, British Columbia, native who had been traveling through California alone. The 21-year-old was last seen at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles' dangerous Skid Row area. Lam had been staying at the hotel, which serial killers Richard Ramirez (The Night Stalker) and Jack Unterweger previously called home.
The series is directed by Joe Berlinger — who helmed Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — and executive produced by famed director and producer Ron Howard. Netflix subscribers are loving the show so far, with film critic Phillip Wilcox encouraging, "Go watch CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL on Netflix. The case of Elisa Lam always haunted me and became a big mystery. This limited series digs deep. Poignant revelations are brought to light." Scroll down to read more comments from viewers who found the series utterly captivating.
In the span of 10 years, at least 80 people died at The Cecil Hotel.
Missing persons, overdoses, and murders happened over and over — but why? Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is now streaming pic.twitter.com/EDEBBXChbL— Netflix (@netflix) February 10, 2021
"Omg watched the first episode of the Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on Netflix and wow," one viewer wrote, then adding a blown-mind emoji.
The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel reminded me to look after my friends & loved ones more. I can’t afford losing anyone to depression. If you are going through something, know that I am HERE, and you are not alone in this fight. I love you.— shawty (@reneealysson__) February 10, 2021
"Watching Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel made me remember how invested I was in the disappearance of Elisa back in the day," another Twitter user said, recalling when the story was first reported.
I Love This Mystery Series...Crime Scene:The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel on @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/2Kyep2GNGh— MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) February 11, 2021
"I suggest watching Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel on Netflix," another watcher tweeted. "I'm glued to it."
the crime doc on netflix about the vanishing at the cecil hotel is WILD 😱 pic.twitter.com/6WJnFQJd1d— Your Grace 👑 (@KillzBillz) February 11, 2021
"Just finished watching The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel," a Netflix subscriber shared. "What a journey I've just been on, and I'm still undecided on what I think happened to Elisa Lam."
I'm done watching the new film "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the #Cecil Hotel" 🏢(#2021). I was horrified by the death of #Elisa 🖤 #Lam, a young girl who went mising that fateful day. What a pity that such a popular hotel keeps so many terrible and dark secrets.💭 pic.twitter.com/7IgSkNa1to— ₦Ꭿ₸ (@AliaCore) February 11, 2021
"Finished watching The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, last night. It just gave me an Erie feeling for some reason," one person said candidly.
Just finished Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and I am so distraught.
I watched that video of her in the elevator years ago on Youtube and I was so creeped out I thought it was some paranormal stuff.
But now that I know the truth. Goddamn how sad. How bloody sad is that.....— Dims ✨ (@MrssMorningstar) February 11, 2021
"I love anything true crime and last night I started The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel on Netflix. I couldn't sleep just thinking about what happened to that girl," a Twitter user revealed.
I can't believe this Elisa Lam doc series has spiraled into a bedroom black metal element— Chase (@hellahammer) February 11, 2021
"I've so enjoyed the Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, it's so fascinating. I can't tell y'all how long I've waited for a decent documentary about Elisa Lam, chilling stuff," one last watcher wrote.