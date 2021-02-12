Netflix's True Crime Docuseries 'Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' Sparks Mass Intrigue Among Viewers

By Stephen Andrew

Netflix recently debuted a new true-crime docuseries titled Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and it has sparked mass intrigue among viewers. The series is based on the 2013 disappearance of Elisa Lam, a Vancouver, British Columbia, native who had been traveling through California alone. The 21-year-old was last seen at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles' dangerous Skid Row area. Lam had been staying at the hotel, which serial killers Richard Ramirez (The Night Stalker) and Jack Unterweger previously called home.

The series is directed by Joe Berlinger — who helmed Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — and executive produced by famed director and producer Ron Howard. Netflix subscribers are loving the show so far, with film critic Phillip Wilcox encouraging, "Go watch CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL on Netflix. The case of Elisa Lam always haunted me and became a big mystery. This limited series digs deep. Poignant revelations are brought to light." Scroll down to read more comments from viewers who found the series utterly captivating.

"Omg watched the first episode of the Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on Netflix and wow," one viewer wrote, then adding a blown-mind emoji.

"Watching Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel made me remember how invested I was in the disappearance of Elisa back in the day," another Twitter user said, recalling when the story was first reported.

"I suggest watching Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel on Netflix," another watcher tweeted. "I'm glued to it."

"Just finished watching The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel," a Netflix subscriber shared. "What a journey I’ve just been on, and I’m still undecided on what I think happened to Elisa Lam."

"Finished watching The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, last night. It just gave me an Erie feeling for some reason," one person said candidly.

"I love anything true crime and last night I started The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel on Netflix. I couldn’t sleep just thinking about what happened to that girl," a Twitter user revealed.

"I’ve so enjoyed the Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, it’s so fascinating. I can’t tell y’all how long I’ve waited for a decent documentary about Elisa Lam, chilling stuff," one last watcher wrote.

