Netflix’s Top 7 Movies Today (Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026)

As February comes to a close, some of the recent top titles are slipping down the ranks.

Some fresh action flicks and dramas have entered the chart, including a 2023 Tom Cruise blockbuster.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Feb. 28, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

7. Joe’s College Road Trip

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”

6. The Addams Family (2019)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Addams family whose lives begin to unravel when they face off against a crafty reality TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams style.”

5. Expend4bles

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

4. Accused

Play video

Official Synopsis: ” A renowned gynecologist’s life unravels as serious allegations threaten her career and marriage, while her wife seeks to uncover the truth.

3. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

2. Firebreak

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Little Lide disappears in the forest while her family packs up their home. As a fire breaks out, her mother must race to reach her before the flames do.

1. Trap House

Play video

Official Synopsis: “An undercover agent races to stop and save his own son after the teen and his friends use DEA intelligence to rob a dangerous cartel’s stash.”