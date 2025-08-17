A reality TV exposé has bumped Wednesday’s new season out of the No. 1 Netflix spot!

That’s a surprising update to the chart, which notably doesn’t feature a ton of movement from the summer’s most dominant TV titles, such as Untamed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Sunday (Aug. 17, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Untamed

Official Synopsis: “A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

4. Sullivan’s Crossing

Official Synopsis: “Having finally confessed her love to Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father, Sully Sullivan’s (Scott Patterson) campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.”

3. The Hunting Wives

Official Synopsis: “Sophie trades New England for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite’s magnetic orbit — where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets.”

2. Wednesday

Official Synopsis: “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

1. Fit for TV: The Reality of ‘The Biggest Loser’

Official Synopsis: “A three-part documentary series that takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated. Featuring interviews with former contestants, trainers, producers, and health professionals, the documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television. The series explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change.”