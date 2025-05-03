Despite being You‘s much-anticipated swan song, the show isn’t No. 1 anymore. The stalker-drama’s latest reign at the top was brief, as a star-studded new series just toppled it.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 3, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Official Synopsis: “From Luminant Media and director Brian Knappenberger, Turning Point: The Vietnam War offers an unfiltered look at one of the most defining and divisive conflicts in modern history and the profound, lasting impact it has had on America’s global identity and on the lives of countless people. Following in the footsteps of Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War and Turning Point: 9/11 and the War On Terror, this five episode docuseries showcases a war that was more than just a military failure; it was a political and cultural reckoning that reshaped America, exposed deep divisions at home and shattered trust in the government. With unprecedented access to CBS News archives through See It Now Studios, rare Vietnamese footage, declassified government records and previously unearthed White House recordings, the series spans nearly two decades and three different presidential administrations, amplifying often overlooked perspectives.”

4. Ransom Canyon

Official Synopsis: “Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love.”

3. The Eternaut

Official Synopsis: “One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.”

2. You

Official Synopsis: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

1. The Four Seasons

Official Synopsis: “Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”