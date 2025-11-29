It’s Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S., with plenty of people hanging out with loved ones and putting on a movie.

Netflix subscribers are turning on crowd pleasers; there are blockbusters, family flicks, comedies and heart-warming tales on the top movie chart right now.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Nov. 29, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. In Your Dreams

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.”

4. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

3. Dog

Play video

Official Synopsis: “An Army Ranger seeking a second chance agrees to take an unruly Belgian Malinois named Lulu on a long road trip to her handler’s funeral.”

2. Jingle Bell Heist

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman, are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sophia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy.”

1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”