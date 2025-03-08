Netflix movie watchers are split today, it seems. Three of the top five movies are heavier and all about murder/crime. However, two are fun animated romps — although they are a bit villainous, too.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Sicario

Play video

Official Synopsis: “An FBI agent takes part in an undercover operation targeting a Mexican drug lord, but her ethics are challenged when the sting crosses the line.”

4. Midnight in the Switchgrass

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Two FBI agents work with a state police officer to catch a serial killer who abducts and murders women in a small Florida town.”

3. CHAOS: The Manson Murders

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In August 1969, Charles Manson’s followers killed seven people on his orders. Why? Explore a conspiracy of mind control, CIA experiments and murder.”

2. Despicable Me 4

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

1. Plankton: The Movie

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.”