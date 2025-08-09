Most of the top movies from the first August weekend are still hanging on in Netflix’s top 5.

However, a forgotten Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movie is shaking things up, and Kpop Demon Hunters just won’t slow down.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 9, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

Official Synopsis: “Four years after journeying with his uncle to the center of the earth, Sean Anderson (Josh Hutcherson) receives a coded distress signal from a place even more incredible and remote: an uncharted island where no island should exist, teeming with strange life forms, mountains of gold, deadly volcanoes and hiding more than one astonishing secret. Despite the protests of his mother (Kristin Davis) and new stepfather (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), Sean, now 17, is determined to reach this mysterious island and rescue its lone inhabitant, his long lost grandfather (Michael Caine), before seismic shockwaves force the island under the sea and bury its treasures forever.”

4. My Oxford Year

Official Synopsis: “An ambitious American fulfilling her dream of studying at Oxford falls for a charming Brit hiding a secret that may upend her perfectly planned life.”

3. Freelance

Official Synopsis: “Escaping into the jungle during a surprise coup attempt, an ex-soldier and a disgraced journalist must work together with a cunning dictator to escape.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

Official Synopsis: “Happy Gilmore isn’t done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler’s short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid’s dream come true.”