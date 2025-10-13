As Monday marks a holiday in the U.S. (Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples’ Day), many of those who get off of work are spending that extra time kicking back and watching Netflix.

The current movie chart on the service has a mix of throwback favorites and some new Netflix-produced flicks — including a new true crime documentary.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Monday (Oct. 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

3. My Father, the BTK Killer

Official Synopsis: “Family man. Boy Scout leader. Serial killer. Dennis Rader’s brutal crimes as BTK haunt his daughter Kerri Rawson, who tells her story in this documentary.”

2. The Maze Runner

Official Synopsis: “In a postapocalyptic future, a group of teenage boys are trapped in a mysterious community where they must solve a giant maze in order to survive.”

1. The Woman in Cabin 10

Official Synopsis: “While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn’t happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no