This is one of the most random Netflix top 3s we’ve seen in a while.

There’s a Lifetime movie, a 2016 comedy and a little-seen action thriller starring Gerard Butler. It’s not exactly as splashy as recent rankings that included new movies with A-listers.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Wednesday (Feb. 4, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

Official Synopsis: “Hard-partying brothers Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) place an online ad to find the perfect dates (Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza) for their sister’s Hawaiian wedding. Hoping for a wild getaway, the boys instead find themselves outsmarted and out-partied by the uncontrollable duo.”

2. Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story

Official Synopsis: “Inspired by true events, a brave EMS provider risks everything to rescue residents trapped in a town engulfed by a raging wildfire.”

1. Copshop

Official Synopsis: “Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.”