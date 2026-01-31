A flop horror’sci-fi movie is blowing up on the Netflix chart. But can it take down Ben Affleck and Matt Damon?

Plus, Netflix’s latest true crime documentary is bringing in the usual eyeballs.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 31, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Official Synopsis: “In the early hours of June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah, igniting one of the most intense and widely covered missing-person cases in American history. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is a gripping documentary feature that takes viewers inside the real story — told in Elizabeth’s own words and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case. Blending archival footage and never-before-seen material, the film traces the harrowing nine months of Elizabeth’s captivity at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. It explores the psychological and emotional toll on Elizabeth and her family, the relentless media attention, and the community’s tireless search for answers that recounts the indefatigable resolve to survive that kept Elizabeth alive, and her spirit strong — even 20 years later. The documentary not only revisits the events that shocked a nation but also spotlights Elizabeth’s journey of healing and her ongoing mission to inspire and protect others.”

2. M3GAN 2.0

Official Synopsis: “After the military appropriates her tech for a weaponized AI, Gemma resurrects M3gan — the only thing that can stop rogue bot Amelia’s lethal takeover.”

1. The Rip

Official Synopsis: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”