Two tragic tales in the sports world are riveting Netflix audiences this weekend.

One follows an NBA player’s struggles with sobriety and another looks into the shocking murder of a pro athlete.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 4, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

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Official Synopsis: “In 2015, Lamar Odom was found unresponsive at the Love Ranch, a brothel outside Las Vegas. Through never before heard revelations and firsthand accounts, the documentary peels back the public narrative to expose the private struggles, hidden pressures, and pivotal decisions throughout Lamar’s life that led to that moment. Featuring candid interviews with Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian, and the former manager of the Love Ranch, the film revisits the infamous night that nearly cost Lamar his life.”

2. Anaconda (2025)

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Official Synopsis: “THIS IS NOT A REBOOT. It is an entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic ‘classic’ Anaconda, that features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed…”

1. The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

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Official Synopsis: “An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly, toward a life cut short by murder. The search for her killer made national headlines in May 2022, as did the trial that followed. This film goes beyond the headlines to explore the impact of this devastating crime on those who knew and loved Mo: her family, friends, and colleagues. What emerges is a powerful, deeply human story about loss, love, and the ways that grief can reshape lives, while also revealing moments of resilience and transformation — even in the darkest of times.”