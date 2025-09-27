Liam Neeson’s Ice Road: Vengeance won’t get a second weekend at No. 1, but another big action star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is making a run for the top spot.

However, even the Brahma Bull couldn’t overpower the sensation that is Kpop Demon Hunters, as well as the latest romantic Netflix Original.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Sept. 27, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

Official Synopsis: “After the infamous San Andreas Fault finally gives, triggering a massive magnitude 9 earthquake in California, a search and rescue helicopter pilot (Dwayne Johnson) and his estranged wife make their way together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter. But their treacherous journey north is only the beginning.

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. Ruth & Boaz

Official Synopsis: “A talented singer leaves the Atlanta music scene and starts over in small-town Tennessee, where she finds love and new purpose but can’t escape the past.”