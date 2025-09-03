Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Debuts New Physique, Stunning Fans

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wowed fans at the Venice Film Festival with his surprising new appearance, where his gargantuan figure looks as small as it’s ever looked.

He was at the festival promoting his new A24 film The Smashing Machine, a sports biopic where he plays UFC legend Mark Kerr.

The film, written, directed, produced, and edited by Uncut Gems filmmaker and Oppenheimer star Benny Safdie, is already receiving Oscar buzz for Johnson’s performance.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Dwayne Johnson attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales event during the 82nd Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

Several users on Twitter/X took to the platform to discuss the weight loss of the Southland Tales star.

“The Rock has turned into a pebble 🥀,” one user wrote.

One user was so shocked by the wrestler’s new look, he said it “looks like AI.”

The Smashing Machine will hit theaters on October 3. Watch the trailer below.