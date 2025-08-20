Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ Season 2 Facing Huge Setback

The Perfect Couple is not looking so perfect.

While the Netflix limited series has not officially been renewed for Season 2, it’s already hit a snag.

The adaptation of the best-selling Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name premiered in September 2024. It received mostly positive reviews and accumulated over 20 million views within the first four days. Due to its popularity, it was announced in March that a second season was in development at Netflix, but hasn’t necessarily been officially greenlit. Since The Perfect Couple’s story is complete, the show would turn into an anthology, with Season 2 based on Hilderbrand’s 2024 novel Swan Song.

At the time, it was revealed that The Bear EP and co-showrunner Joanna Calo would serve as the writer and showrunner. That is now no longer the case. Sources tell Deadline that Calo has exited the series, and there is no new writer attached as of yet. Jenna Lamia was writer, EP, and showrunner on The Perfect Couple Season 1, but it’s unknown if she will return.

In Swan Song, “Chief of Police Ed Kapenash is about to retire. Blond Sharon is going through a divorce. But when a 22-million-dollar summer home is purchased by the mysterious Richardsons — how did they make their money, exactly? — Ed, Sharon, and everyone in the community are swept up in high drama. The Richardsons throw lavish parties, flirt with multiple locals, flaunt their wealth with not one but two yachts, and raise impossible hopes of everyone they meet. When their house burns to the ground and their most essential employee goes missing, the entire island is up in arms.”

Along with starring in the first season, Nicole Kidman served as executive producer, while Susanne Bier was director and executive producer. They will both return as EPs on the potential second season, along with The Perfect Couple EPs Gail Berman, Shawn Levy, Per Saari, and Hend Baghdady. Additional information on Season 2 has not been revealed, but more details are likely to come if and when Netflix gives it the greenlight. When that could be is unclear.

For now, fans can watch the first season of The Perfect Couple now on Netflix. The series also starred Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jack Reynor, Michael Beach, Ishaan Khatter, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, and Dakota Fanning. It can be assumed that most, if not all, of them won’t be returning for Season 2, but that remains to be seen.