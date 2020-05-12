Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' Will Be the First New Movie Released in Theaters Amid Coronavirus Reopenings

✖

Russell Crowe's Unhinged will be the first new movie released in theaters once areas loosen coronavirus stay-at-home orders enough for cinemas to begin reopening. According to a press release from Solstice Studios, "the psychological thriller will be the first new film to open in America's movie theaters in accordance with state public health department safety guidelines" on July 1.

Per an official synopsis of the film: "Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced — road rage — to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged."

Notably, Cinemark theaters CFO and COO Sean Gamble revealed back in April that early July was the target date for theaters to reopen to the public. However, he went on to explain that reopenings would be "state by state, county by county" depending on "demand." He also suggested that it could mean different operating hours at first, as well. "We won't be everything back day 1, but dip our toe approach," Gamble said.

Cinemark CEO and Board Director Mark Zoradi added, "Security is more important than growth." He also stated, "What got us to this strength of position is that we were relatively conservative and didn't chase multiples beyond what we were unable to do." Zoradi continued: "As debt starts to settle and when the COVID crisis starts to decline, and we get confirmation of when theaters can reopen, we will certainly consider the. With all the uncertainty we are very pleased to operate and open…and there's going to be time and opportunity to consider that at a later date. At this time, we're not considering M&A opportunities."