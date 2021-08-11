Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

✖

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over susbcribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.

Not even a full week into its Netflix run, Hit & Run has taken the No. 4 spot on Netflix's Top 10 overall chart for both movies and series. It sits spot just behind The CW's All American at No. 3, Netflix's hit animated musical film Vivo at No. 2, and Outer Banks, which recently debuted its sophomore run, at No. 1. Among shows alone, Hit & Run ranks No. 3, behind All American and Outer Banks. It even ranks higher than of Virgin River at No. 8 and the No. 9 title Manifest, the NBC series that has ranked among the top 10 most popular titles on the streamer for weeks now following its cancellation.

Created and written by Avi Issacharoff, Lior Raz, Dawn Prestwich, and Nicole Yorkin, Hit & Run follows Segev Azulai, a family man and tour guide whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a hit and run. Suspecting that her death was not an accident, Segev becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv. The series stars Lior Raz as Segev, Gregg Henry (Martin), Igal Naor (Tamir), David Anthony Buglione (Mark) David Shumbris (David), Michael Aronov (Isaac), Siena Kelly (Syd), Joe Giorgio (Mossad) and Alex Gemeinhardt (Miles). Raz also serves as an executive producer.

The series has been well received by critics. In their review for Decider, Joel Keller said Hit & Run is "a show that has a lot of action, like car chases and fights, but it's also thoughtful and deliberate." Keller also applauded Raz's performance as "defiant and distraught all at once, and he's supported by veteran Israeli actors like Roseblatt and Ashkenazi." Keller added that "Hit & Run boasts a fine international cast, an interesting premise, and opens up a lot of story avenues without confusing the viewer."

For those on the fence about whether or not to press play on Hit & Run, it may be of interest to note that the viewer response has been outstanding. While the series does not yet have a critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has an audience score of 89%, which is a pretty impressive number. A Decider Twitter poll asking Netflix subscribers if Hit & Run is worthy of a watch or if subscribers are better off passing it up saw 53.6% of the nearly 650 respondents voting "stream it," with just 8.7% voting "skip it." Of course, you can weigh in with your opinion after pressing play on the series, which is available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest streaming news!