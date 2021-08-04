Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 6)
A new weekend means a fresh slate of additions to the Netflix streaming library. After dropping dozens of new titles in the streaming library to help kick off August, Netflix will be pumping the brakes a little this weekend. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the streaming giant will treat subscribers to five new titles, nearly all of which are Netflix original films, series, and specials.
While this weekend's additions are rather light, they join plenty of other titles Netflix has already treated subscribers to. The streamer kicked off the month with a wave of fresh content, sprucing up the ever-changing streaming library with titles including all seasons of both 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights, Catch Me If You Can, The Edge of Seventeen, and even Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Netflix also didn’t hesitate to drop a few original titles, stocking its library with original series Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified and Cooking With Paris, among several others. With August only having just begun, the streamer has plenty of tricks up its sleeve, and you can catch of glimpse of what else is set to be added this month by clicking here.
Netflix also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost.
'Hit & Run'
A man will find himself caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching across the globe when Netflix debuts its new thriller Hit & Run on Friday, Aug. 6. The series follows family man and tour guide Segev Azulai, whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a hit and run. Suspecting that hr death was not an accident, Segev becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv. The series stars Lior Raz, Neta Orbach, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gal Toren, and Sanaa Lathan.
'Navarasa '
Subscribers can get in touch with their emotions this week with the premiere of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan's anthology series Navarsa. Featuring a cast that includes Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, and Arvind Swami, among others, the series explores the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory, from amusement to awe and everything in between. Navarsa will be available for streaming on Friday.
'The Swarm'
If you're not a fan of insects, then stray away from Netflix's latest film, The Swarm. Set to hit the streaming library on Friday, the French horror movie follows Virginie, a single mother of two trying to stay ahead of the bills by farming locusts, a high-protein food. However, after she has trouble getting them to reproduce, she learns that they have a taste for blood. The Swarm stars Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, Raphael Romand, Nathalie Boyer, Victor Bonnel, Vincent Deniard, and Christian Bouillette. It was selected for the International Critics' Week at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.
'Vivo'
Netflix's highly-anticipated animated musical comedy Vivo is headed to the streaming library on Friday. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film tells the story of a music-loving kinkajou who embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend. The film features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who voices the title character. The voice cast also includes Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, and Gloria Estefan.
'Quartet'
Along with original titles, Netflix is also adding one licensed title this weekend. On Sunday, Aug.8, Netflix subscribers will be able to press play on the Dustin Hoffman-directed film Quartet. Originally released in 2012, the film is based on the play Quartet by Ronald Harwood, which ran in London's West End from September 1999 until January 2000. The film stars Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Gwyneth Jones, Michael Gambon, Billy Connolly, Pauline Collins, Sheridan Smith, Andrew Sachs, Trevor Peacock, David Ryall, Luke Newberry, and Michael Byrne.
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 8/7/21:
The Promise
Leaving 8/9/21:
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/3/21:
Pray Away – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/4/21:
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Control Z: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Cooking With Paris – NETFLIX SERIES