Netflix’s New Christmas Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1

Netflix is giving Hallmark a run for its money these days.

The streamer’s new Christmas-themed romantic comedy, Champagne Problems, has already hit the #1 spot on Netflix after debuting on the service last Wednesday.

It stars Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka, and totaled up 20.5 million views from Wednesday to Sunday, making it the most popular title on Netflix.

Champagne Problems has everything you’d expect from a cheesy, Hallmark-esque holiday rom-com: a punny title, a meet-cute romance, plenty of shirtless men, you get the vibe.

Judging by the movie’s popularity, Netflix subscribers are ready to embrace the holiday season in full force—and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, so it’s likely viewership numbers will only go up.

Watch the trailer and read the synopsis below. Champagne Problems is streaming now on Netflix.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “Sydney Price (Minka Kelly) is a determined emerging executive who finally gets her chance to lead a major acquisition for a beloved champagne house. When she hears she has been summoned to France around Christmas as part of the negotiations, she arrives in the city of lights with a hopeful heart and ready to close the deal. Taking one night off to soak in the magic of Paris over the holidays, Sydney has an unexpectedly charming run-in with Henri Cassell (Tom Wozniczka), a stranger who turns one simple evening into something special. But her plans for a whirlwind romance are quickly upended when she discovers that this charming Parisian is the founder’s son of the very company she is hoping to acquire. Yet, even amidst the gentle competition set by Hugo Cassell (Thibault de Montalemert) for all the potential buyers at the family vineyard, Sydney and Henri find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other, realizing that their burgeoning feelings might be hard to keep bottled up.”