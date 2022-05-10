Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 First Look and Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Never Have I Ever is returning for Season 3. The Netflix coming-of-age comedy executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will debut the third season on Friday, Aug. 12, the streamer announced Sunday, with the fourth and final season scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Also released alongside the premiere date were the first official photos of the upcoming season, which follows the life of Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenage girl trying to navigate the ups and downs of her high school life, love life, and family life. Season 2 left fans waiting as Devi ultimately decided between her two love interests, Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet), giving the popular jock a chance in the end.

Lewison told PopCulture.com ahead of Season 2 that he was Team Ben when it came to who was the best fit for Devi. "Obviously I'm a little bit biased because I portray Ben, but I think the connection they have is really strong," he said, adding, "Ben was there with Devi's grieving and Devi was there for Ben's loneliness." While Ben and Devi weren't initially supposed to be romantic interests, Lewison revealed that the chemistry he has with Ramakrishnan led the show in that direction – and the duo to a Best Kiss nomination at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"When we ended up doing [the kiss scene], we kind of knew like this is how we should have felt," Lewison said of creating the iconic moment. "When you have this slow burn, it gets so exciting as an actor because you have so much going on and so much leading up to it." Lewison added of his character, "I love the layers that they add on for Ben each season. I think it's always important to approach anything with sensitivity and honesty. ...I think it's something we strive for with every take."

Never Have I Ever also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez, as well as John McEnroe as Devi's inner voice. In Season 2, Megan Suri joined on as Aneesa, as did Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Kulkarni, Common as Dr. Chris Jackson, Tyler Alvarez as Malcolm, Ranjita Chakravarty as Devi's grandmother and Gigi Hadid as Paxton's inner voice. Season 3 will introduce Anirudh Pisharody as Des.