Netflix Sets Final Season for Comedy Series

Never Have I Ever will return for a third season this summer on Netflix, which also renewed the coming-of-age sitcom for a fourth and final season. The series was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and was loosely inspired by Kaling’s childhood. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars in the lead role of Devi Vishwakumar, who began the show as a 15-year-old high school sophomore in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

After Deadline reported the show was picked up for another year, Kaling and Fisher confirmed the news on Kaling’s Instagram page. “We’ve got some morning announcements for you. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer!” the creators wrote. “Plus, we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about.” The duo teased “steamy romance and hilarious adventures” in the upcoming episodes.

In Never Have I Ever, Devi is trying to improve her life after her father Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy) suddenly dies and she loses the use of her legs after a traumatic event. As the show goes on, Devi works to repair her relationship with her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her crush Paxton (Darren Barnet), and her ex-boyfriend Ben (Jaren Lewison).

Since tennis star John McEnroe was her father’s idol, the real McEnroe narrates for Devi. Andy Samberg narrated an episode told from Ben’s perspective, while Gigi Hadid narrated an episode for Paxton. Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez also star as Devi’s friends Eleanor and Fabiola, respectively. Niecy Nash has a recurring role as Devi’s therapist. Although the show hasn’t attracted major awards attention, it holds a 95% fresh rating from critics and an 87% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We’re eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can’t wait for everyone to see the final two seasons.”

The first season of Never Have I Ever had 40 million households tuning in during its first four weeks. Ramakrishnan also became an instant star, joining the cast of Netflix’s The Netherfield Girls movie. She also has a voice role in Pixar’s Turning Red.