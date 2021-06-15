Netflix's 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Teases Action-Packed Fun in First Official Trailer

✖

Get ready for some summer action with Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake. The assassin action flick, starring Karen Gillan, released its first trailer Tuesday ahead of its July 14 premiere on the streamer, and it looks like viewers are in for a non-stop thrill session in the star-studded film. Gillan plays a third-generation for-hire assassin named Sam who teams up with her estranged mother Scarlet, played by Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey, to protect an 8-year-old girl, played by Chloe Coleman.

Also starring in the film as a team of badass women are Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Carlo Gugino (Sin City), who team up with Gillan to take down a male-dominated crime syndicate led by Paul Giamatti. Raised by The Firm, the "ruthless crime syndicate" her mother once worked for, Sam last saw her mother when she was 12 years old before being abandoned. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps, using her "talents" to clean up The Firm's "most dangerous messes" as a loyal assassin.

When a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam is confronted with a choice: serving The Firm or protecting Emily, an 8-year-old girl. With a target on her back, Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Bassett, Yeoh and Gugino), learning to trust each other to take down The Firm and its army of henchmen and "raise hell against those who could take everything from them."

The trailer shows several highly stylized fights, bringing in a lot of firepower in the form of guns and hammers in addition to the hand-to-hand combat also promised. YouTube commenters largely agreed the movie looks like a fun summer hit. "Karen Gillan is incredible, and wow do some of the shots in this trailer look beautiful. Looking forward to watching this!" one person wrote. "Remember the girls from Sucker Punch? This is them now lmao looks great," another added.

Gunpowder Milkshake was written and directed by Navot Papushado and co-written by Ehud Lavski. This will be the Israeli filmmaker's third feature and first English-language film. He previously was nominated for two Israeli Academy Awards in 2013 for Big Bad Wolves, picking up a nod for Best Director and Best Screenplay. Gunpowder Milkshake drops on Netflix July 14.