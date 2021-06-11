Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 11)

The weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure that subscribers have something new to watch! As you get home from work Friday night, the streaming giant will already be busy adding the latest additions to its streaming library. In fact, this weekend will see seven new additions headed to the ever-expanding content catalogue, giving subscribers plenty of new binge-worthy options! The additions will begin being added on Friday, with the streamer continuing to drop new ones throughout the weekend. Of the new titles, five are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including the likes of the Season 2 premieres of K-drama Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) and mystery series Lupin and even a new animated film perfect for the family, as well as several others. The streamer will also be stocking two licensed titles that are sure to have subscribers pressing "play." The new additions are part of Netflix's June 2021 lineup, which you can view in full by clicking here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2' Netflix's K-drama Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) is headed back to the streaming library for its second outing! Originally making its way to the platform January 2021, the series three women who work on the same radio show — host Boo Hye-ryoung, producer Sa Pi-young, and writer Lee Si-eun. All in different stages of life, they all also experience different struggles in their marriages. In Season 2, set for a Friday, June 11 release, there will be more twists, turns, and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages. prevnext

'Lupin: Part 2' Netflix's hit mystery series Lupin is returning for Part 2 on Friday. Starring Omar Sy as vengeful investigator Assane Diop, the series follows him as he remains bent on taking down the organized crime family that had framed his father and ultimately got him killed. In Season 1, Assane, pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, will scramble to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert's crimes. Part 2 is almost guaranteed to be a hit, as Part 1, which debuted in January, was viewed by an estimated 70 million households in its first four weeks. prevnext

'Skater Girl' One teen will be faced with the decision of conforming to society's expectations of her or following her dreams in Netflix’s coming-of-age story Skater Girl. Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, India, the film follows Prerna a teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents who finds herself infatuated with skateboarding after London-bred advertising executive Jessica and her friend arrive in her small village. As Jessice sets out on a mission to build the kids their own skatepark, Prerna must decide if she will conform to society’s expectations of her or follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship. Directed and produced by Manjari Makijany and slated for a Friday, June 11 premeire, Skater Girl stars Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, Jonathan Readwin, and Shafin Patel, with special appearance by Waheeda Rehman. prevnext

'Trese' Netflix's adaptation of the award-winning Filipino graphic novel Trese is arriving on Friday. Set in a fictional Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, the six-episode where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans follows Alexandra Trese, a detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin, as she goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld. The voice cast for the English dubbing of series includes Shay Mitchell, Darren Criss, Jon Jon Briones, and Nicole Scherzinger. prevnext

'Wish Dragon' Two unlikely friends will set off on a hilarious mission through Shanghai in Sony Pictures Animation's Wish Dragon. The newest addition to the Netflix Family lineup, the animated film follows Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend. After he meets the wish-granting dragon Long, the two set off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai, their journey forcing them to answer some of life's biggest questions. Wish Dragon is slated for a Friday release. prevnext

'The Devil Below' A group of amateur adventurers will find themselves in a fight for survival The Devil Below makes its way to Netflix on Sunday, June 13. Released this year, the Bradley Parker-directed film follows a group of four adventurers as they visit Shookum Hills, a town in the remote Appalachian Mountains that was abandoned decades ago due to a mysterious coal mine fire. Their visit, however, quickly takes a turn for the worst when they find themselves in a fight for survival against a mysterious force. prevnext

'Picture a Scientist' Picture a Scientist, the critically acclaimed 2020 documentary on gender equality inside science, is headed to the Netflix streaming library on Sunday. The documentary features biologist Nancy Hopkins, chemist Raychelle Burks, and geologist Jane Willenbring, among others, who "lead viewers on a journey deep into their own experiences in the sciences, ranging from brutal harassment to years of subtle slights" and chronicles "the groundswell of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix isn't making subscribers say goodbye to any titles this weekend. While the streamer kicked off the month with a few titles leaving, it has hit the brakes this weekend. That being said, there is still plenty of time left in the month of June, and in the coming days and weeks, the Netflix streaming library will be getting a little brush up. Leaving 6/17/21:

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers Leaving 6/21/21:

Dark Skies Leaving 6/26/21:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Leaving 6/27/21:

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1 Leaving 6/28/21:

Bratz: The Movie prevnext