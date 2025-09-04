Netflix Wants to Film Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

If Netflix has its way, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials will be streamed live for the world to see, at least according to a report from The Sun.

A source told the outlet, “Netflix has reached out to unscripted production companies following Taylor’s engagement. The streaming giant has told them that there is a substantial budget for a Taylor and Travis documentary.”

The source added, “The wedding will be a huge moment and Netflix wants to be at the forefront of that. It is also planning a bid for exclusive access to the wedding.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Swift has worked with Netflix. Her Miss Americana documentary, released on the streamer in 2020 and directed by Lana Wilson, followed her performances as a teen and her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, as well as her 2019 album Lover. The “Time McGraw” singer also collaborated with Netflix on a concert film that was released on New Year’s Eve 2018.

The couple announced their engagement on August 26 in a joint Instagram post. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in the caption of her post, which was set to her song “So High School.”

While speaking on New Heights, Kelce was asked by the media to describe how his “life has changed” and if there’s a “difficulty to focus” on the field. Patrick Mahomes interjected, saying, “He’s engaged,” garnering laughter from reporters and teammates.

“There we go. Exactly,” Kelce added. “I got one more ring from it,” he joked, clarifying, “Well, two if we’re counting the first Super Bowl. I would say, ever since I’ve been dating Taylor life has been fun… It’s been exciting,” Kelce continued. “Obviously a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I’m living life. Living on a high, I guess.” Mahomes added, “It’s a dream, dude.”