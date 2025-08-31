CBS News Reporter Freaks Out Live on the Air Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement

Swifties can’t contain their excitement about Taylor Swift and Travice Kelce’s engagement. One journalist could barely get through a news report when the “22” singer announced that they were tying the knot, breaking the internet, sending even a professional into a frenzy.

“Taylor Swift is engaged,” a CBS reporter says moments before her segment is about to start. The moment was posted to X, formerly Twitter, and she points to the phone as she gasps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Come back to me,” she tells the producer, signaling she’s not ready to go live. “She just posted it…Oh, it’s huge. The ring is ginormous! This is so exciting,” she adds, saying, “Oh my god” multiple times. “I feel like Paul Revere right now,” she adds.

Once live, she expresses her excitement for the Eras singer. “This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged…our producer texted me and said, ‘Taylor Swift’s engaged’ you can see it right there on her social media,” she explains, reading Swift’s post.

CBS News reporter @olivialarinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” https://t.co/SsAqe2q4US pic.twitter.com/0fS6lCqEIR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2025

According to Swoon, the excited journalist’s name is Olivia Rinaldi. Rinaldi works as a White House reporter. She also shared the moment of her freakout on her Instagram Story and explained, “I was on standby when @gabrielleake texted me the world’s biggest news.”

Swift and Kelce posted a joint Instagram on August 26 with photos from the NFL star’s proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they captioned the announcement. The proposal came around the couple’s two-year anniversary. The lovebirds went public with their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. A source told PEOPLE the engagement happened privately a few weeks before making things public. “It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open. Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, happy tears, and everyone is thrilled for them,” the source said.