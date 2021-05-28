Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for New Season of Popular Drama Adaptation Series

✖

Get ready for a dramatic and "twist-packed" summer in Virgin River. The Netflix series is officially coming back for a 10-episode Season 3 on Friday, July 9, the streamer announced Friday. Based on the books by Robin Carr, Virgin River's third season teases "a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance in a twist-packed season that’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats."

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie. and Marco Grazzini as Mike. Joining Season 3 is The Flash's Zibby Allen as Jack's sister Brie, a "smart, hard-charging, ballsy" who also has a fun side, as well as Superman & Lois' Stacey Farber as Lilly’s daughter Tara Anderson, who helps her mom raise Chloe while her siblings are away from home.

Ahead of the season, Hollingsworth hinted on the show's Instagram page what fans can expect, writing under behind-the-scenes photos of filming, "I'm wearing a safety helmet to protect myself from all the bombshell plot twists season 3 has. Hope y'all ready for it. #VirginRiver." Breckenridge and Henderson also opened up about what's to come after the cliffhanger ending of Jack getting shot in a December interview with Entertainment Tonight, admitting they were shocked to learn the show had been renewed so rapidly after Season 1 debuted. "I was in shock. I was genuinely like, 'Wait, what?' Cause we had only aired season 1 and then we shot season 2 and said we got picked up for season 3 and I was like, 'Wait, what happened?' It was just not normal. The show must be doing very well!" Breckenridge said.

There will be a bit of a time jump when Season 3 kicks off, which Henderson said will allow them to "get into the meat and potatoes" of all the other characters, who will form "new relationships" with one another. "Jack and Mel are still there dealing with love and unrequited love, and their obstacles but you see a lot of these other characters as well and jumps ahead where everyone's in their own private dilemmas," he added, to which Breckenridge agrees, "It becomes more of ensemble I think." Virgin River Season 3 arrives on Netflix Friday, July 9.