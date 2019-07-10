Netflix Tweets About ‘Friends’ Leaving, and Fans Are Not Pleased

Netflix fans are losing their minds after the streaming service confirmed Tuesday that Friends will officially be leaving the platform next year. After WarnerMedia announced new details about their own streaming service, called HBO Max, Netflix broke the news to its Twitter followers.

“The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang,” the statement read.

Plenty of Friends fans reacted with different GIFs and memes from the show.

Friends will leave Netflix sometime in 2020, when HBO Max officially launches with 10,000 hours of premium content, including all 236 episodes of Friends thanks to a new deal with Warner Bros. Television.

HBO Max will combine content from HBO with a slate of originals and programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes — as well as original feature films from producer Greg Berlanti and Reese Witherspoon. Berlanti will produce an initial four movies focused in the young adult space, while Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce at least two films.

Other popular shows coming to HBO Max include The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Pretty Little Liars and Batwoman. HBO Max will also include original shows created specifically for the new streaming service, in addition to shows that will launch on HBO.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is Friends,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

“Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries — Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions) — and two of the most experienced digital experts — Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell — I have no doubt they and their dedicated teams will deliver the world’s best storytelling to audiences of all ages wherever and whenever they want it.”

The loss of Friends from Netflix’s catalog comes after Netflix spent $80 million to keep the sitcom through 2019, according to Vulture. Netflix will also lose The Office in 2021, when NBC will offer it as part of its $10 per month streaming TV service. Both shows are thought to be two of the most popular on Netflix.