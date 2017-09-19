Netflix’s New True Crime Documentary Could Be the Next ‘Making a Murderer’

Netflix has been rolling out several true crime documentaries after the success of 2015’s Making a Murderer, and their next release could be their next sensation.

The documentary follows the story of Juan Catalan, a man who was wrongly accused of murder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The only way for him to prove his innocence is to have proof of his alibi. The trouble is, he has no proof.

Long Shot follows his journey to find proof that he was attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game that night, and the long trail leads him to interacting with Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David.

If any of these details (David excluded) sound familiar, it’s that Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery is faces with a very similar task.

Avery must prove that he did not kill Auto Trader photographer Teresa Halbach. He says he is falsely accused and tries everything he can to prove his alibi and innocence.

While Long Shot won’t be the multi-episode dive that Making a Murderer was, it’s seems to be a compelling watch and will be sure to stir up some discussion of the justice system.

Long Shot will be available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 29. Making a Murderer‘s first season is currently available to watch on the service.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!