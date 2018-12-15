Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier’ Unites ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam With Ben Affleck in New Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for Triple Frontier, the new action thriller starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam.

The film finds Isaac, Affleck, Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund starring as former Special Forces operatives who decide to steal millions of dollars from a cartel in a sparsely populated part of South America. They are frustrated with the lack of pay they earned working for the U.S. military, and decide it is finally their turn to get their families set up for life.

“Make no mistake about it,” Affleck’s character told the group in the trailer. “You guys need to own the fact that we do not have the flag on our shoulders. You cannot go back to your normal life after tonight.”

Of course, the trailer — set to a remix of Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War” — shows that things do not go as planned, so their loyalties and morals are pushed to the limit as they try to make it out alive.

Triple Frontier was directed by J.C. Chandor, who directed Isaac in A Most Violent Year and earned an Oscar nomination for his 2011 financial crisis movie Margin Call. Chandor co-wrote the film with Mark Boal, who won an Oscar for writing The Hurt Locker. The cast also includes Adria Arjona and Sheila Vand.

“We’re really fortunate to have a cast that gelled together so well,” Isaac said in a behind-the-scenes clip released by Entertainment Weekly.

“It really comes down to brotherhood and camaraderie and feeling a sense of place in the world,” Hunnam said of the film.

Triple Frontier is one of several movies Hunnam has either finished or coming out soon. In 2018, he starred in the Papillon remake and the upcoming indie movie A Million Little Pieces, directed by Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Sam Taylor-Johnson and co-starring fellow Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst.

Hunnam also stars in the boxing drama Jungleland, which was recently filmed in Massachusetts and co-stars Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden. He also filmed the Western The True History of the Kelly Gang, co-starring Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult.

Hunnam is best known for starring as Jex Teller in Sons of Anarchy. He recently reunited with some of his co-stars at the Wales Comic-Con.

Triple Frontier will be released in March, both on Netflix to stream and in select theaters.

Photo credit: Netflix