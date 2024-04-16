The latest movie starring the legendary cartoon character Woody Woodpecker seems to be a hit for Netflix. The streamer released Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp as a Netflix Original, and it's the top family film right now. However, it's still not No. 1 overall. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Glass' Official Synopsis: "From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men." prevnext

4. 'Megan Leavey' Official Synopsis: "Witness loyalty in action. Kate Mara stars in Megan Leavey, based on the true story of a Marine's best friend." prevnext

3. 'Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp' Official Synopsis: "After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp." prevnext

2. 'The Bricklayer' Official Synopsis: "When a rogue insurgent blackmails the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and framing the government, the agency must lure their most brilliant yet rebellious operative out of retirement to unravel the international conspiracy." prevnext