Two big Netflix Originals are being watched all over the U.S. right now as many around the country are off work for the Independence Day holiday. One stars Nicole Kidman, and the other stars Eddie Murphy, reprising one of his most legendary roles: Axel Foley. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Jigsaw' Official Synopsis: "After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own?"

4. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess."

3. 'Warcraft' Official Synopsis: "The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: Orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, two heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their family, their people and their home. So begins a spectacular saga of power and sacrifice in which war has many faces, and everyone fights for something."

2. 'A Family Affair' Official Synopsis: "A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."