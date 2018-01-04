The Top 20 Netflix Shows You Need to Binge

The Netflix library is filled with binge-worthy shows, but there are a select few that top the list.

Santa Monica-based digital media company TV Time, whose app is used by millions around the world to track and react to various shows, polled its more than 2.1 million global users to compile a list of the 10 most anticipated shows on Netflix for 2018, Forbes reports.

The 20 anticipated binge-worthy shows are broken down into two list: the most anticipated new Netflix TV shows and documentaries and the most anticipated returning Netflix TV shows.

The 10 Most Anticipated New Netflix TV Shows and Documentaries of 2018:

Altered Carbon (2/2/18) Kingdom (TBA) Seven Seconds (2/23/18) Devilman Crybaby (TBA) Mob Psycho 100 (TBA) Spy Kids: Mission Critical (TBA) Rotten (1/5/18) Sword Gai: The Animation (Spring 2018) We Speak (1/1/18) The Eddy (TBA)

The 10 Most Anticipated Returning Netflix TV Shows of 2018:

Orange is the New Black 13 Reasons Why Jessica Jones A Series of Unfortunate Events Love Grace and Frankie Lovesick Disjointed One Day at a Time Marseille

The lists show noticeable trends in the data, such as the addition of foreign-language and anime series as Netflix expands into foreign markets, as well as the addition of Spy Kids: Mission Critical, as Netflix subscribers express their interest in reboots and nostalgia.

Our TV Time community is made up of millions of TV fans across the world. They tend to gravitate to U.S.-produced, English-language programming,” saidChristy Ezzell, TV Time’s Senior Editorial Director.

“But with shows like the German-language series DARK, Netflix has proved the world is embracing engaging content in all languages. DARK has been in the top 20 of the most tracked shows in our app every week since its debut in December 2017 and Netflix looks like it’s capitalizing on that momentum and investing in more content like the Korean-language series Kingdom.”