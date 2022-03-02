Netflix Theft: Robbers Break Onto Second Netflix Set in One Week

Netflix has been hit by two robberies in just one week. Last week, thieves broke onto the set of The Crown and stole six figures’ worth of props, and this week they pulled off a similar scheme on the set of Lupin. According to a report by Deadline, the robbery took place on Friday in Paris, France.

AFP sources said that about 20 people showed up at the set of Lupin and threw mortar fireworks in what was evidently a coordinated attack. They then forced their way onto the set in the confusion and stole filming equipment. About $333,000 worth of gear was stolen, and all of the thieves had their faces covered to obscure their identities. Filming paused briefly and resumed late in the day on Monday.

“There was an incident on Feb 25 whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline of the incident. It’s unclear how authorities are handling this case and whose jurisdiction it falls under. It is likely separate from the burglary in England the week before.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, thieves hit the set of The Crown Season 5 in South Yorkshire, England. According to a report by Variety, they targeted vehicles parked near the set which were packed full of valuable props intended for the show. These included a grandfather clock face, a dressing table, crystal glassware, candelabra, and a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Faberge coach egg. That haul was valued at about $200,000.

In the England case, police admitted frankly that they have no leads on the culprits. They released a statement saying: “Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of inquiry.”

Netflix released a description of some of the items stolen in the Antiques Trade Gazette, hoping to recover them when they hit the open market. However, the equipment stolen in France may not be as easy to identify. Details were more scarce there, while The Crown‘s set decorator Alison Harvey told the Gazette that the props in that case will be easier to track down.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” Harvey said. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry.” A Netflix spokesperson added: “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The Crown Season 5 is expected to premiere in November, while Lupin Season 3 has no release date. The show has been filming since at least November of 2021.