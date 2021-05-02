Netflix's Latest Sitcom Cancellation Has Fans Upset
Netflix has canceled a freshman sitcom from one of their go-to comedic talents, and fans aren't too pleased. The Duchess, the six-episode sitcom created by and starring Katherine Ryan, will not return for Season 2. As she revealed during an interview on the podcast Vicky Pattison: The Secret To, 10 million people watched it in the first 28 days, but Netflix needed more eyes to justify another season.
"[Netflix] didn’t want to make any more, not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough," Ryan said. "But also, I’m not terribly sad about it. I feel like it’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. I was so grateful to able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended."
This reveal upset Ryan's fans, many of which loved The Duchess Season 1 and her two Netflix standup specials. They took to Twitter in light of the interview to express their disappointment with Netflix's decision. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Netflix canceling The Duchess.
Netflix cancels another show, Katherine Ryan's 'The Duchess,' after just one season: https://t.co/gZgc7EgCob pic.twitter.com/dUCxKvSI4d— PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) May 1, 2021
"I rather enjoyed this show, so it's a bit disappointing to see it go," one fan tweeted. A second fan added, "On what planet is 10 million people in 28 days not enough?"
Nooooooooooooo!!! Why??? Katherine Ryan’s ‘The Duchess’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season – Deadline https://t.co/5HPq2VcgeS— Jeani Hunt-Gibbon (@VeggieLushRD) April 30, 2021
"I am not happy with this decision at all," a third fan wrote. "I LOVED The Duchess and though I, too, like the way it ended, would have loved to see more."
Netflix cancelling The Duchess shows the streaming platform requires big viewing figures. "Something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn't enough" [Comparison: BBC1 is thrilled that Line Of Duty is getting 10 million at the moment] https://t.co/2PuYzr3RBx— BCG Pro (@BCGPro) April 29, 2021
"I am devastated. This was one of the best shows to come out in a long time," a fourth disappointed viewer added. Yet another Netflix user added, "Bummer! I thought this was hilarious, love Katherine Ryan!"
Nooooo @NetflixUK! #bigmistake #changeyourmind 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ Kudos though, @Kathbum, this was my favourite sitcom in a loooong time 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/STlPSrBSMY— ADDISON (@ADDISONmusic) April 30, 2021
"Hey @netflix this is a crap call. I was really looking forward to S2," another viewer wrote, adding a hashtag for "Save The Duchess." Another The Duchess fan put the blame on Netflix's marketing of the series, writing, "So disappointed! It was a fresh take! @netflix didn't advertise comparable to other shows."
This is so wrong @NetflixUK wouldn't know a hit show, if it jumped up and bit their reproductive organs pic.twitter.com/rNC9trnzzi— THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATE (@polymorph2) April 30, 2021
"WTAF @NetflixUK?!?" a displease Netflix subscriber tweeted. "#TheDuchess was the only thing that kept me sane in lockdown. There needs to be a S2!"
BOOOOOOOOOOhttps://t.co/w61ju4mdGE— I call the big one Bitey (@thebigone_Bitey) April 30, 2021
Another fans sarcastically piled onto the backlash, tweeting, "Just read that Netflix's The Duchess has been cancelled. But luckily we've still got millions of laughter track s— available to us eh." Season 1 of The Duchess is still streaming on Netflix, as well as Ryan's two comedy specials, Katherine Ryan: In Trouble and Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room.