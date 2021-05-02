Netflix's Latest Sitcom Cancellation Has Fans Upset

Netflix has canceled a freshman sitcom from one of their go-to comedic talents, and fans aren't too pleased. The Duchess, the six-episode sitcom created by and starring Katherine Ryan, will not return for Season 2. As she revealed during an interview on the podcast Vicky Pattison: The Secret To, 10 million people watched it in the first 28 days, but Netflix needed more eyes to justify another season.

"[Netflix] didn’t want to make any more, not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough," Ryan said. "But also, I’m not terribly sad about it. I feel like it’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. I was so grateful to able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended."

This reveal upset Ryan's fans, many of which loved The Duchess Season 1 and her two Netflix standup specials. They took to Twitter in light of the interview to express their disappointment with Netflix's decision. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Netflix canceling The Duchess.