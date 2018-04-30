You Should Be Streaming These Iconic Sitcoms on Netflix

Sitcoms have evolved significantly over the many decades of their existence, and given us some very iconic series, a handful of which are available to stream on Netflix.

In the early days, when TV first began being broadcast nationwide, shows like I Love Lucy and The Honeymooners ruled the airwaves. Then the ’60s came along and brought with it F Troop and Get Smart. Two of the funniest shows to ever grace a television set.

Years later, shows like The Jeffersons, All In The Family, and Three’s Company would dominate in the ratings. Next up came the ’80s, the decade that gifted us Growing Pains, Charles in Charge, and Who’s The Boss?

Next up was the ’90s, and series like Full House and Family Matters reigned supreme, mostly due to their broad relatability and family-friendly ideals.

The 2000s brought with it a total revamp to the way sitcoms were filmed, but as of late, shows like Kevin Can Wait and One Day at a Time have reckoned back to the old-school style of sitcom structure, but with some slight modern twists.

Below, you’ll find a list of some very iconic sitcoms that are available to binge-watch on Netflix right now.

The Office

Seasons: Nine

Starring: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer B. J. Novak, Ed Helms, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, and Mindy Kaling.

The Office started off as merely an American version of a British tv show, but quickly took on a life of it’s own and ended as one the most celebrated sitcoms of all-time.

It’s success made huge stars out of John Krasinski, Steve Carell, and Ed Helms, and launched the careers of Mindy Kaling and Ellie Kemper in a way that saw them both go on to lead their own individual sitcoms.

You can relive all nine seasons of this side-splittingly hilarious series on Netflix right now.

Cheers

Seasons: 11

Starring: Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Nicholas Colasanto, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer, Woody Harrelson, Bebe Neuwirth and Kirstie Alley.

Cheers debuted in September 1982 and ran for 11 seasons, all the way up until May of 1993. The series was set in a bar named Cheers, which was located in Boston, Massachusetts.

During its run, Cheers earned a record 111 Emmy Award nominations, with 28 of those being wins. The most awards won by one actor on the show is four, and those were taken home by Ted Danson.

Most of its stars went on to be A-list actors and actress, with Woody Harrelson having recently starred in War for the Planet of the Apes, and garnering some Oscar buzz for LBJ, in which he plays President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The entirety of Cheers is available now for fans to casually re-familiarize themselves with.

Friends

Seasons: 10

Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends is maybe one of the greatest sitcoms of all-time. From the unique way every episode was titled, to the way it turned all of its stars into A-listers, Friends was a juggernaut of a sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston remains one of the top actresses in Hollywood today, over a decade after the show ended, and a recent report even claimed that the stars still pull in around $20 million a year off of residual payments for the show.

The entire series is streaming on Netflix for you to queue up and enjoy all over again.

Frasier

Seasons: 11

Starring: Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin

Having spun out of an equally as iconic sitcom, Cheers, Frasier continued the story of Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist who “returned to his hometown of Seattle and started building a new life.”

During its run of more than a decade, Frasier racked up 37 Primetime Emmy Awards and held that record until 2011, when Game of Thrones officially brought in 38.

If you want to stream this iconic and brilliantly witty sitcom, you can pull it up on Netflix and start watching.

That ’70s Show

Seasons: Eight

Starring: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, Tommy Chong and Tanya Roberts.

When it comes to coming-of-age sitcoms, it really doesn’t get much more shameless than That ’70s Show. The way each episode looked at teenage and young adult life through such a hilariously honest lens has yet to be rivaled.

As with most of the other sitcoms on our list, the young stars have since gone on to become A-list stars. Ashton Kutcher currently stars on Netflix’s hugely popular The Ranch, and his wife/former That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis has become a very successful and in-demand film actress.

You can stream all over The ’70s Show on Netflix this very moment, and make sure to line-up The Ranch afterward.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

Seasons: Five

Starring: Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, and Larry Mathews.

Much like The Andy Griffith Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show rwas a much-celebrated sitcom that used family-friendly laughs to keep viewers coming back.

The show first hit the airwaves in October of 1961, and took its final bow in June 1966.

Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore became iconic stars, with Moore continuing her success on her eponymous series in the 1970s.

You can stream The Dick Van Dyke Show right now on Netflix.

Parks and Recreation

Seasons: Seven

Starring: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe

Parks and Rec only had its series finale two years ago, but, even though it’s a more recent series, the collective bizarre personalities of its characters has made it a well-loved and iconic series.

While everyone who started in the series has gone on to big things, the most notable success might that of Chris Pratt’s, who has taken on roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Jurassic Park franchise that have made his unstoppable as a star.

If you long for the silly nature of Leslie Knope or Ron Swanson’s gruff likableness, then you can currently binge all of Parks and Rec on Netflix.

The Andy Griffith Show

Seasons: Eight

Starring: Andy Griffith, Ronny Howard, Don Knotts and Frances Bavier.

The Andy Griffith Show is pretty much the quintessential American sitcom. It served up wholesome, family-friendly story lines and blended in a bit of drama for effect every once in a while.

Ultimately, it spawned a spin-off series, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., a sequel series, Mayberry R.F.D., and a made-for-TV reunion movie, Return to Mayberry in 1986.

Ron Howard, who played Andy’s son Opie, has gone on to be a critically-acclaimed filmmaker, with major films such as Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code under his belt.

You can pull up The Andy Griffith Show on Netflix and watch the entire series right now.

The Good Place

Seasons: One

Starring: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and Ted Danson.

The Good Place is not like any other sitcom you’ve ever seen. The storyline ventures into territory and includes twists that no traditional sitcom could ever spend time cultivating.

“When a tractor-trailer carrying erectile dysfunction products strikes and kills Eleanor Shellstrop, she’s surprised to find herself in the “good” area of the afterlife. She quickly realizes she has been mistaken for someone else when her wise, newfound mentor tells her she earned her place by helping get innocent people off death row.

“She decides that she wants to shed her old foul-mouthed and hard-drinking ways and find a way to embrace the good person within — at least when she isn’t considering finding a way to return to her mundane existence back on Earth.”

While it may only have one season currently streaming on Netflix The Good Place is well on its way to becoming a very iconic sitcom.