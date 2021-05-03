Netflix Starts Filming Season 2 of Popular But Controversial Series

✖

Emily in Paris has officially started filming Season 2. Netflix announced Monday that the hit series — that was not without its controversy — had begun production in Paris and St. Tropez, as well as three other locations in the country. The streaming giant announced the news in a fictional memo from Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Emily's boss at the Savoir Agency.

"Je serai breve. We are writing to inform you that Emily Cooper's new work permit has been approved with a start date of May 3, 2021," the fictional memo states. "As per our prior correspondence, she is an asset to Savoir and we hope she continues to have impact with our clients who are very particular about the results they expect from their agency. As we often work with very unique brands, we hope that Emily continues to immerse herself culturally here in order not to make any egregious faux pas. We will continue to keep you updated on her progress and accomplishments in the coming months."

Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production! pic.twitter.com/R1nyV4wpCU — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2021

Since its October 2020 debut, Emily in Paris has become one of Netflix's most-watched series to date. The streamer revealed in a recent Academy of Television Arts & Sciences panel hosted by Al Roker that 58 million households tuned in to watch the buzzy rom-com during its firsts 28 days. Series star Lily Collins said in a statement that she "couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2."

While Emily in Paris was Netflix's most-watched show in 2020 (quickly surpassed by Bridgerton in 2021 with 82 million household views within four weeks of its premiere), it garnered a lot of attention and backlash from viewers. From its depiction of the City of Love to the titular character Emily Cooper's age, Netflix viewers found a myriad of criticisms with the show. Later during awards season, outrage flared after the Los Angeles Times reported that creators of the show sent over 30 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — who vote on the Golden Globes — on an all-expense-paid trip to Paris for a set visit while shooting in 2019 where they were "treated like kings and queens."

The show received two Golden Globes nominations: for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series. “There was a real backlash and rightly so — that show doesn’t belong on any best of 2020 list,” an HFPA member told The LA Times of Emily in Paris‘ recognition. “It’s an example of why many of us say we need change. If we continue to do this, we invite criticism and derision.”