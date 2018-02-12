How Netflix Is Spreading Like a Disease

Netflix is spreading like a disease.

With millions of subscribers, Netflix, which was founded in 1997, has spread across the world rapidly since the company introduced streaming services to its platform in 2007. According to Seeking Alpha, the growth of the popular streaming service is nearly identical to the spread of infectious diseases.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While diseases, and likewise Netflix, can expand exponentially, their growth eventually begins to slow as possible contact with non-infected members in the limited population decreases. In Netflix’s case, according to the publication, while the streaming service may have been seeing, and may continue to see, rapid growth, that growth will begin to slow as the number of people not subscribed to the service will become less and less.

Netflix has undoubtedly found major success, with the streaming service reaching 117 million subscribers worldwide during its fourth quarter in 2017. During that time, Netflix picked up 8.33 million new members, with nearly 2 million of those new subscribers being in the U.S. alone. The other 6.36 million were in international markets across the globe, further showcasing the platforms broad reach.

Netflix’s revenue also grew to a reported $3.29 billion, representing 33% growth in the fourth fiscal quarter. This translates to an added 41 cents per share in value, or a 25% rise in membership year over year.

Netflix’s success in reigning in its customers is in large part due to the sheer number of movies, television shows and Netflix originals that it has to offer. Customers keep tuning in for hit shows that they can only find on the streaming service, like Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and House of Cards.

The company, which isn’t yet showing any signs of slowing, says that it expects to gain another 6.35 million subscribers worldwide. To keep the momentum going, it’s prepared to spend $7.5 billion on new content in 2018.