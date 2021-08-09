Netflix Snags Exclusive Release for Hit Anime Show's New Season

✖

Netflix is proving to be a go-to place for all things anime. As the streamer continues to expand its anime offerings, Netflix over the weekend announced it has snagged the exclusive streaming rights to Part Six of the popular anime series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The upcoming season of the anime will debut on Netflix worldwide in December.

The move marks a break from past seasons, which have not exclusively streamed on Netflix. In the past, Crunchyroll, the world's largest collection of anime, has served as the streaming home of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Currently, only the first three seasons of the fan-favorite series are available on Netflix in the U.S., with just two seasons available in the U.K., according to Games Radar. Netflix has not said if all past seasons will be made available on its platform worldwide.

The exciting news from the streaming giant was made during a special streaming event over the weekend, during which Netflix also unveiled the first trailer for Stone Ocean. According to the season’s official synopsis, will be set in Florida in 2011 and will follow Jolyne Cujoh, who falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison after an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart.

While at the facility, dubbed "the Aquarium," Jolyne received a pendant from her father that "causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. 'There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them.' A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO… Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!!"

Jolyne will be voiced by Ai Fairouz. The voice cast also includes Mariya Ise as F.F, Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Forecast, and Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anastasia. Meanwhile, Daisuke Ono will return to the franchise to voice Jotaro Kujo.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is set to debut worldwide on Netflix this December, though it is unclear if the franchise will continue to release episodes weekly, as has been the case in the past, or if the full season will be available at launch. Japanese broadcasters will air episodes from January onwards.