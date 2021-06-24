The Trailer for Netflix's New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' Is Shocking Even to the Internet
Social media is losing its collective mind after Netflix released a stunning preview for its new dating show Sexy Beasts on Wednesday. The upcoming series, set for a July release, puts a twist on the "blind date" concept by dressing its contestants up in elaborate prosthetics and makeup to ensure that they can judge each other only by their personalities. Many commenters are stunned by the arrangement.
Sexy Beasts puts contestants in movie-quality prosthetics and makeup to make them look like animals or mythical creatures, with everything from fur, snouts and pointed ears to fins, gills and ridged brows. The effect is not so much to create the ultimate "blind date" — more like an unlikely pairing between different species. Naturally, commenters mused that the show would appeal to niche fetishists more than anyone else.
"Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating?" asks the Netflix synopsis of the show. "SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!"
The show will start off with six episodes in its first season, all available at once on Wednesday, July 21. For some, it may take that long just to prepare themselves for the visual shock. Here's what people are saying about Sexy Beasts online so far.
Furry
June 23, 2021
First and foremost, many viewers compared the concept of this show to various forms of the "furry" fetish. They speculated that the participants must be at least a little interested in animal roleplay to get involved in such a show.
Predictions
God, it's so ridiculous & it's gonna be such a huge hit. https://t.co/Z0pU3ojUmv— Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) June 23, 2021
Even as they mocked it, viewers admitted they would be watching this show, and predicted that others would too. Most seemed to agree that this would be an easy hit for Netflix.
Surreal
Am I on drugs pic.twitter.com/W0yjxu8WTn— Sibley The Best (@Goldfishwars) June 23, 2021
The trailer was simply so shocking to some viewers that they were left to question reality itself. Many wondered if they were really seeing what they thought they were seeing.
Beastarz
beastarz season 2 is not looking so great https://t.co/P7NSZ0xE05— miguel (@itshemiii) June 23, 2021
Fans couldn't help comparing this to the Netflix original series Beastarz — an animated action show that is also popular among self-described furries.
Attractive
All those people are thin and attractive underneath of the costumes so the “based on personality alone” thing is a bit of a stretch.— Riven 💜 Diluc Wanter 🥲 (@ladyriven) June 23, 2021
While the prosthetics might completely obscure a contestant's face, some viewers complained that it still left their body type in perfect view, so going strictly off of "personality" was not quite an option.
Cancellations
y'all cancelled Kim's Convenience for THIS ???? I HATE Y'ALL https://t.co/drWoIxYRbn— Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) June 23, 2021
Imagine having a pitch rejected by Netflix when they said yes to "Bojack Horseman cosplay but they fuck". https://t.co/svDOJZacDN— Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) June 23, 2021
Of course, fans of other Netflix original series that had been canceled couldn't help feeling bitter to see money going towards this instead of their favorite show. Some went even further, imagining how writers must feel after getting pitches rejected only to see shows like this picked up.
Pitch Process
release the footage of the meeting where this show was greenlit https://t.co/7kCy46vMV7— Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) June 23, 2021
On a related note, some wondered how Sexy Beasts itself got pitched. They were more interested in seeing that pitch meeting than the show itself.