Netflix Series 'Indian Matchmaking' Sparks Mixed Reaction From Viewers
Netflix has launched a new reality series titled Indian Matchmaking, and the show is sparking some very mixed reactions from viewers. The show stars elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia, who gets to know a number of single millennials — "from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai" — who are over app dating, and want to try more traditional methods of meeting romantic partners. In some cases, their family members join them for their first dates.
The eight-episode first season is now streaming on Netflix, and has been generating a lot of chatter on social media. Some viewers are enjoying the show, but others are put off by the way they feel it approaches the concept — and reality — of arranged marriages. Others seem to feel that it reveals issues of sexism, colorism and classism. Scroll down to read some of the varying opinions on Indian Matchmaking.
Indian Matchmaking, our newest unscripted dating series, follows elite matchmaker Seema Taparia as she works with single millennials — and their parents — to help them find true love.
Premieres July 16 pic.twitter.com/oBPX5j8hH3— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 9, 2020
Out of context conversations from Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking'...
(Although, do you even need the context, really?) pic.twitter.com/AqDE5FKNkY— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 17, 2020
Watching Indian Matchmaking on Netflix and the casualness with which people keep repeating the requirement that matches be “fair” is...disconcerting.— Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) July 17, 2020
Thanks for the new meme. pic.twitter.com/0JlJSB8AF6— 🧟♀️ 𝐙𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐈𝐄 🧟♂️ BLM #Bb22 (@NotJosieGrossy) July 17, 2020
Lol. It looks like they picked a fantastic bunch of perfectly awful women. This is great for drama. Will be watching.— (((Mike))) (@Mikejku) July 17, 2020
The only true words spoken on #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/ypSJGfJ8UZ— caffeinetoyourdecaf (@caffeine2urDcaf) July 16, 2020
Couldn't watch more than 5 minutes of 'Indian Matchmaking'. Who in their right mind wants to be reminded of that hellhole? It needs to come with a trigger warning.— Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) July 17, 2020
@brownlikecurry have you heard/seen this yet? I'm about to add it to my queue!— Notorious DIRI 🇭🇹 (@Mahottie) July 17, 2020
I already had it on my to watch 😭😭😂— Dumbest Kabrit (@TitGranMoune) July 17, 2020
Getting increasingly sure that this show is a parody. The characters might not know it, or they are amazing actors. Maybe the purpose of this show is to help UC Indians realize how devastatingly embarrassing this whole sham is.— The Grim Reader (@SparkAuror) July 16, 2020
was super excited for indian matchmaking on netflix but truly hate the emphasis on being “fair” as a good quality to have— tara (@magnetiism) July 16, 2020
I would definitely watch this— Adey (@hardeyolarrr) July 17, 2020
Someone sign me up before I die single— p𝔞w𝔞n #justiceforbreonna (@dosaboi92) July 17, 2020
So we not gonna address the constant and blatant colourism in #IndianMatchmaking? Okay, cool. Carry on.— Bianca Sidhu (@bsidhu) July 16, 2020
Watched #IndianMatchmaking to confirm what I thought I knew about sexism, casteism, and classism in Indian/Indian American marriage markets. Sadly, confirmations confirmed. Go on now, tell me about how you want someone not too dark. Caste doesn't matter but must fit our culture.— Bhumi (@bhumipurohit) July 17, 2020