Netflix Series 'Indian Matchmaking' Sparks Mixed Reaction From Viewers

Netflix has launched a new reality series titled Indian Matchmaking, and the show is sparking some very mixed reactions from viewers. The show stars elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia, who gets to know a number of single millennials — "from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai" — who are over app dating, and want to try more traditional methods of meeting romantic partners. In some cases, their family members join them for their first dates.

The eight-episode first season is now streaming on Netflix, and has been generating a lot of chatter on social media. Some viewers are enjoying the show, but others are put off by the way they feel it approaches the concept — and reality — of arranged marriages. Others seem to feel that it reveals issues of sexism, colorism and classism. Scroll down to read some of the varying opinions on Indian Matchmaking.