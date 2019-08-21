Netflix’s Selena Quintanilla Show Reportedly Casts ‘Walking Dead’ Star Christian Serratos as Lead

Netflix has reportedly found its star for its upcoming series based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, the late Tejano star who is still beloved by millions of fans over 24 years after her tragic death. Vulture reports that The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos has been cast as Quintanilla in Netflix‘s upcoming Selena: The Series, which does not yet have a premiere date or episode count.

Sources say that Serratos, who is of Mexican and Italian descent, is in negotiations to star in the scripted series, with negotiations reportedly dealing with scheduling issues. Serratos is currently in Atlanta shooting Season 10 of The Walking Dead, in which she has played Rosita since Season 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix’s series is described as a coming-of-age story and it is not yet known whether the episodes will be a half-hour or an hour long. The show is set to begin production in Mexico next month and will reportedly run for two seasons.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” Quintanilla’s sister Suzette Quintanilla previously said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. “We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

“Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage,” added Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Davila. “Selena’s career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star. I can’t imagine a better partner than Netflix to celebrate Selena and her family’s lives.”

The late singer was most famously brought to the screen in the 1997 film, in which she was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez.

Quintanilla is one of the most successful and recognized Mexican-American singers of her time and one of the most influential Latin artists ever. She began singing at a young age and got her start in the band Selena y Los Dinos, which included two of her siblings. She eventually began releasing her own albums and is the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, as well as a fashion designer, actress and model. In March 1995, Quintanilla was shot and killed at age 23 by her friend Yolanda Saldívar, who was also the former manager of the singer’s fashion boutiques. Saldívar is currently serving a life sentence.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Delmas