Netflix Just Scooped up Another Streamer's Hit Series

Netflix just scooped up a hit series from another streaming service, and subscribers may want to check it out. According to What's On Netflix, the streaming juggernaut is set to license StartUp, a series originally produced as an exclusive for Crackle, Sony's streaming service. The outlet reports that Netflix would acquire all three seasons of the show, and is likely to release it in "multiple regions."

StartUp is an ensemble drama starring Adam Brody (The O.C.), Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class), Martin Freeman (The Hobbit), Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Addison Timlin (Californication), Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele's High School Reunion), and Otmara Marrero. The premise of StartUp revolves around GenCoin "a brilliant yet controversial tech idea centered on digital currency — an idea that gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of 'tech entrepreneurs' and a crooked FBI agent who will go to any lengths to take them down."

A Crackle Original series, StartUp is due to hit Netflix in most regions around the world later this week! Don't miss this!https://t.co/TyOjc8DjPV pic.twitter.com/XxPrSiftHM — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 2, 2021

StartUp debuted as a Crackle Original in 2016 and quickly became a fan-favorite. The series currently holds a 90% Fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show produced two more seasons, with Season 3 debuting in November 2018.

The show does not appear to have been officially canceled, leaving room for speculation that if it happens to find new life on Netflix, there is always the possibility that the company could consider reviving it. Especially with as big as cryptocurrency has become over the past few months in the real world, TV watchers may find a new interest a show specifically about a crypto company. There is even a fan campaign to have the show revived.

It’s heading to Netflix soon which will hopefully get some new eyes on it too so please sign this petition to get StartUp a season 4! https://t.co/ISF99XccZr ❤️ — Save StartUp (@SaveStartUpTV) May 1, 2021

Back when the first season of StartUp came out, Brody spoke with Hollywood Life about why he joined the show as both a producer and cast member, saying, "I really liked the script and I really liked the world." He later added, "It was a different sandbox for me. As an actor, there’s somewhat of a thin line. There’s so many different kinds of producers."

Brody went on to say, "I’d be lying if I said I put this together in any shape or form. I didn’t! But I was a consultant, as were the other stars. It’s a very collaborative process." At this time, StartUp does not have an announced Netflix launch date.