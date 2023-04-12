'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Lussier Breaks Down in Tears Talking About Her Behavior on Season 4

Love Is Blind Season 4 star Micah Lussier couldn't hold back her emotions as she reflected on her behavior during her time on the Netflix reality show. After being called out as a "mean girl" for the way she acted with friend Irina Solomonova during the early days of the marriage experiment and for her continued flirtation with ex Kwame Appiah, Lussier was openly emotional discussing the way she acted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I was caught up in my own story. I was trying to get this happy ending, and I think I was more interested in what was going on with me than with anyone else," said Lussier, who ended up engaged to Paul Peden after turning down Appiah, who in turn proposed to Chelsea Griffin. "While it wasn't meant to be mean, I wasn't caring or helping them through their difficult times."

Lussier also claimed she reached out to Griffin both during filming and as the show has aired to apologize for the "disrespect" she showed at the pool party by being "inappropriate" with Appiah. Seeing her flirty behavior with her ex at Griffin's birthday party was another shock. "I know at that time, Kwame and I were both completely committed to both our relationships. So watching it, kind of gave me discomfort," she said, adding that she thinks it came from "a place of just continuing to get that closure." Lussier continued, "I felt like every time I saw him, I was trying to apologize for the abrupt end and maybe overcompensating a little bit for how I made him feel."

The reality personality previously issued a public apology for the "emotional immaturity" she displayed during her time on the show. "I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger," she continued to viewers, adding that she is "taking accountability privately" and had issued private apologies to the people she had hurt. Love Is Blind Season 4's finale airs Friday, April 14, with the live reunion special streaming Sunday, April 16 on Netflix.